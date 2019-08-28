Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 28, 2019 5:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .337; LeMahieu, New York, .335; Devers, Boston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Martinez, Boston, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .303; Lindor, Cleveland, .300; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 118; Devers, Boston, 108; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 95; Semien, Oakland, 95; LeMahieu, New York, 93; Kepler, Minnesota, 90; Villar, Baltimore, 88.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 171; LeMahieu, New York, 167; Merrifield, Kansas City, 167; Brantley, Houston, 163; Bogaerts, Boston, 156; Polanco, Minnesota, 153; Martinez, Boston, 151; Gurriel, Houston, 150; Semien, Oakland, 147; Betts, Boston, 146.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; M.Smith, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; G.Sánchez, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 29; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; D.Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.69; G.Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Miley, Houston, 3.13; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.23; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.53; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 243; G.Cole, Houston, 238; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 215; Boyd, Detroit, 208; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Morton, Tampa Bay, 201; Lynn, Texas, 197; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins