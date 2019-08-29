Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 29, 2019 3:52 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .335; Brantley, Houston, .332; Devers, Boston, .326; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Martinez, Boston, .314; Bogaerts, Boston, .311; Gurriel, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Lindor, Cleveland, .301.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 118; Devers, Boston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Semien, Oakland, 97; C.Santana, Cleveland, 95; LeMahieu, New York, 93; Kepler, Minnesota, 90; Merrifield, Kansas City, 90.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 88; Martinez, Boston, 87.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 174; Merrifield, Kansas City, 172; LeMahieu, New York, 167; Brantley, Houston, 163; Bogaerts, Boston, 159; Polanco, Minnesota, 157; Martinez, Boston, 153; Gurriel, Houston, 152; Semien, Oakland, 151; J.Abreu, Chicago, 150.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; M.Smith, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; G.Sánchez, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 37; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 29; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.69; G.Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Miley, Houston, 3.13; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.23; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.55; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 252; Verlander, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 215; Boyd, Detroit, 208; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Lynn, Texas, 202; Morton, Tampa Bay, 201; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space