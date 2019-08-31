AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .333; Brantley, Houston, .332; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Devers, Boston, .320; Martinez, Boston, .317; Gurriel, Houston, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Altuve, Houston, .302; Polanco, Minnesota, .301.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 122; Devers, Boston, 112; Trout, Los Angeles, 105; Bregman, Houston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Semien, Oakland, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 96; LeMahieu, New York, 95; Kepler, Minnesota, 94; Villar, Baltimore, 92.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 90.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 174; Merrifield, Kansas City, 172; LeMahieu, New York, 169; Brantley, Houston, 165; Polanco, Minnesota, 162; Bogaerts, Boston, 161; Martinez, Boston, 157; Gurriel, Houston, 155; Betts, Boston, 153; J.Abreu, Chicago, 152; Semien, Oakland, 152.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Betts, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 32; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.69; G.Cole, Houston, 2.85; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.55; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 252; Verlander, Houston, 243; Bieber, Cleveland, 224; Boyd, Detroit, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Lynn, Texas, 202; Morton, Tampa Bay, 201; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.

