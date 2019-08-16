AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .337; Brantley, Houston, .332; Devers, Boston, .328; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Martinez, Boston, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Altuve, Houston, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 112; Devers, Boston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 92; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Semien, Oakland, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 85; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; Kepler, Minnesota, 82.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 162; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; LeMahieu, New York, 152; Brantley, Houston, 150; Bogaerts, Boston, 147; Polanco, Minnesota, 141; Martinez, Boston, 140; Gurriel, Houston, 138; Betts, Boston, 137; Semien, Oakland, 135.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Brantley, Houston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Betts, Boston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; Semien, Oakland, 31.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
ERA_Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46.
STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.