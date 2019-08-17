Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Baseball Leaders

August 17, 2019 4:20 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .333; Devers, Boston, .327; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Martinez, Boston, .307; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 113; Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 92; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Semien, Oakland, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 83; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 81; Bregman, Houston, 80.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; LeMahieu, New York, 154; Brantley, Houston, 152; Bogaerts, Boston, 148; Polanco, Minnesota, 144; Martinez, Boston, 140; Betts, Boston, 139; Gurriel, Houston, 139; Semien, Oakland, 136.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Brantley, Houston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 32; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32.

TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

ERA_Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.

