AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .339; Brantley, Houston, .335; Devers, Boston, .332; Alberto, Baltimore, .319; Martinez, Boston, .310; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300; Lindor, Cleveland, .299.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 115; Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Semien, Oakland, 90; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Bregman, Houston, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Kepler, Minnesota, 81.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 167; Merrifield, Kansas City, 157; LeMahieu, New York, 156; Brantley, Houston, 154; Bogaerts, Boston, 150; Polanco, Minnesota, 146; Martinez, Boston, 143; Betts, Boston, 140; Gurriel, Houston, 140; Semien, Oakland, 137.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Brantley, Houston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 32; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
ERA_Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.
STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Boyd, Detroit, 201; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Lynn, Texas, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.
