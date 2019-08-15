AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .332; Devers, Boston, .327; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Martinez, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .305; Altuve, Houston, .303; Lindor, Cleveland, .303.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 110; Devers, Boston, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Bregman, Houston, 91; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Semien, Oakland, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 85; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; Kepler, Minnesota, 81.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; Gurriel, Houston, 84; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 160; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; LeMahieu, New York, 151; Brantley, Houston, 148; Bogaerts, Boston, 146; Polanco, Minnesota, 141; Martinez, Boston, 139; Gurriel, Houston, 137; Betts, Boston, 135; Semien, Oakland, 133.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 36; Brantley, Houston, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Betts, Boston, 31; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.82; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.90; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.90; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.42; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.44.
STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 171; Minor, Texas, 159.
