Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

August 1, 2019 2:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36
Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29
D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26
New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24
New York 10 9 4 34 39 34
Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38
New England 9 8 6 33 34 39
Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38
Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33
Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36
Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35
Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23
Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28
LA Galaxy 12 9 1 37 30 31
San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33
Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30
FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26
Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30
Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35
Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39
Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41
Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'