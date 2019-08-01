Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|6
|39
|41
|36
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|3
|36
|38
|29
|D.C. United
|9
|6
|9
|36
|31
|26
|New York City FC
|9
|3
|8
|35
|36
|24
|New York
|10
|9
|4
|34
|39
|34
|Montreal
|10
|11
|3
|33
|31
|38
|New England
|9
|8
|6
|33
|34
|39
|Toronto FC
|9
|9
|5
|32
|38
|38
|Orlando City
|7
|11
|5
|26
|30
|33
|Columbus
|7
|14
|3
|24
|24
|36
|Chicago
|5
|10
|9
|24
|34
|35
|Cincinnati
|5
|16
|2
|17
|22
|53
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|15
|3
|4
|49
|59
|23
|Seattle
|11
|6
|5
|38
|33
|28
|LA Galaxy
|12
|9
|1
|37
|30
|31
|San Jose
|11
|7
|4
|37
|39
|33
|Minnesota United
|10
|7
|5
|35
|38
|30
|FC Dallas
|9
|8
|6
|33
|31
|26
|Portland
|9
|8
|4
|31
|35
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|4
|31
|30
|30
|Houston
|9
|10
|3
|30
|32
|35
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|9
|7
|25
|33
|39
|Vancouver
|4
|11
|9
|21
|23
|41
|Colorado
|5
|12
|5
|20
|33
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
