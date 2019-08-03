Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

August 3, 2019 8:18 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 12 9 3 39 41 29
Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36
New York 11 9 4 37 41 34
D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26
New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24
Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38
New England 9 8 6 33 34 39
Toronto FC 9 10 5 32 38 40
Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33
Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36
Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35
Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23
Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28
LA Galaxy 12 10 1 37 30 34
San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33
Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30
FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26
Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30
Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35
Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39
Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41
Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 3

Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

