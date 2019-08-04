Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 12 9 3 39 41 29 Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36 New York 11 9 4 37 41 34 D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26 New York City FC 9 4 8 35 37 27 Montreal 10 12 3 33 34 44 New England 9 9 6 33 34 41 Toronto FC 9 10 5 32 38 40 Orlando City 8 11 5 29 32 33 Chicago 6 10 9 27 35 35 Columbus 7 14 4 25 25 37 Cincinnati 5 17 2 17 23 55 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 16 3 4 52 61 23 San Jose 11 7 5 38 40 34 Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28 LA Galaxy 12 10 1 37 30 34 Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30 Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 31 FC Dallas 9 9 6 33 31 28 Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32 Houston 9 11 3 30 32 36 Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39 Vancouver 5 11 9 24 25 42 Colorado 6 12 5 23 39 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 3

Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 2, New England 0

Orlando City 2, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 1

Chicago 1, Houston 0

Colorado 6, Montreal 3

Columbus 1, San Jose 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, New York City FC 1

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

