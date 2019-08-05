Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|6
|42
|46
|37
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|3
|39
|41
|29
|New York
|11
|9
|4
|37
|41
|34
|D.C. United
|9
|7
|9
|36
|32
|31
|New York City FC
|9
|4
|8
|35
|37
|27
|Montreal
|10
|12
|3
|33
|34
|44
|New England
|9
|9
|6
|33
|34
|41
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|5
|32
|38
|40
|Orlando City
|8
|11
|5
|29
|32
|33
|Chicago
|6
|10
|9
|27
|35
|35
|Columbus
|7
|14
|4
|25
|25
|37
|Cincinnati
|5
|17
|2
|17
|23
|55
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|16
|3
|4
|52
|61
|23
|Minnesota United
|11
|7
|5
|38
|39
|30
|San Jose
|11
|7
|5
|38
|40
|34
|Seattle
|11
|7
|5
|38
|35
|31
|LA Galaxy
|12
|10
|1
|37
|30
|34
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|4
|34
|33
|31
|FC Dallas
|9
|9
|6
|33
|31
|28
|Portland
|9
|9
|4
|31
|35
|33
|Houston
|9
|11
|3
|30
|32
|36
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|9
|7
|28
|36
|41
|Vancouver
|5
|11
|9
|24
|25
|42
|Colorado
|6
|12
|5
|23
|39
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Los Angeles FC 2, New England 0
Orlando City 2, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 1
Chicago 1, Houston 0
Colorado 6, Montreal 3
Columbus 1, San Jose 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, New York City FC 1
Minnesota United 1, Portland 0
Philadelphia 5, D.C. United 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 2
Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.