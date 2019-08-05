Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

August 5, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 7 6 42 46 37
Atlanta 12 9 3 39 41 29
New York 11 9 4 37 41 34
D.C. United 9 7 9 36 32 31
New York City FC 9 4 8 35 37 27
Montreal 10 12 3 33 34 44
New England 9 9 6 33 34 41
Toronto FC 9 10 5 32 38 40
Orlando City 8 11 5 29 32 33
Chicago 6 10 9 27 35 35
Columbus 7 14 4 25 25 37
Cincinnati 5 17 2 17 23 55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 16 3 4 52 61 23
Minnesota United 11 7 5 38 39 30
San Jose 11 7 5 38 40 34
Seattle 11 7 5 38 35 31
LA Galaxy 12 10 1 37 30 34
Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 31
FC Dallas 9 9 6 33 31 28
Portland 9 9 4 31 35 33
Houston 9 11 3 30 32 36
Sporting Kansas City 7 9 7 28 36 41
Vancouver 5 11 9 24 25 42
Colorado 6 12 5 23 39 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 3

Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Advertisement

Los Angeles FC 2, New England 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Orlando City 2, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 1

Chicago 1, Houston 0

Colorado 6, Montreal 3

Columbus 1, San Jose 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, New York City FC 1

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Sunday, August 4

Minnesota United 1, Portland 0

Philadelphia 5, D.C. United 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax