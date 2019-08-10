Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|6
|42
|46
|37
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|3
|39
|41
|29
|New York City FC
|10
|4
|8
|38
|40
|29
|New York
|11
|9
|4
|37
|41
|34
|D.C. United
|9
|7
|9
|36
|32
|31
|New England
|9
|9
|7
|34
|37
|44
|Montreal
|10
|12
|3
|33
|34
|44
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|5
|32
|38
|40
|Orlando City
|8
|11
|5
|29
|32
|33
|Chicago
|6
|10
|9
|27
|35
|35
|Columbus
|7
|14
|4
|25
|25
|37
|Cincinnati
|5
|17
|2
|17
|23
|55
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|16
|3
|4
|52
|61
|23
|Seattle
|11
|7
|6
|39
|38
|34
|Minnesota United
|11
|7
|5
|38
|39
|30
|San Jose
|11
|7
|5
|38
|40
|34
|LA Galaxy
|12
|10
|1
|37
|30
|34
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|4
|34
|33
|31
|FC Dallas
|9
|9
|6
|33
|31
|28
|Portland
|9
|9
|4
|31
|35
|33
|Houston
|9
|12
|3
|30
|34
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|9
|7
|28
|36
|41
|Vancouver
|5
|11
|9
|24
|25
|42
|Colorado
|6
|12
|5
|23
|39
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 3, Houston 2
New England 3, Seattle 3, tie
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 3:55 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 11 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
