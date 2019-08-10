Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 7 6 42 46 37 Atlanta 12 9 3 39 41 29 New York City FC 10 4 8 38 40 29 New York 11 9 4 37 41 34 D.C. United 9 7 9 36 32 31 New England 9 9 7 34 37 44 Montreal 10 12 3 33 34 44 Toronto FC 9 10 6 33 39 41 Orlando City 8 11 6 30 33 34 Chicago 6 10 9 27 35 35 Columbus 7 14 5 26 27 39 Cincinnati 5 17 3 18 25 57 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 16 3 4 52 61 23 Seattle 11 7 6 39 38 34 Minnesota United 11 8 5 38 42 35 San Jose 11 7 5 38 40 34 LA Galaxy 12 10 1 37 30 34 Real Salt Lake 11 9 4 37 35 32 FC Dallas 10 9 6 36 36 31 Portland 9 9 4 31 35 33 Houston 9 12 3 30 34 39 Sporting Kansas City 7 10 7 28 37 43 Vancouver 5 11 9 24 25 42 Colorado 6 12 5 23 39 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, August 8

New York City FC 3, Houston 2

Saturday, August 10

New England 3, Seattle 3, tie

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

FC Dallas 5, Minnesota United 3

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 3:55 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

