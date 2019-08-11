Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 13 7 6 45 48 38 Atlanta 13 9 3 42 43 30 D.C. United 10 7 9 39 34 32 New York City FC 10 5 8 38 41 31 New York 11 9 4 37 41 34 New England 9 9 7 34 37 44 Montreal 10 13 3 33 36 47 Toronto FC 9 10 6 33 39 41 Orlando City 8 11 6 30 33 34 Chicago 7 10 9 30 38 37 Columbus 7 14 5 26 27 39 Cincinnati 5 17 3 18 25 57 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 16 3 4 52 61 23 Seattle 11 7 6 39 38 34 Minnesota United 11 8 5 38 42 35 San Jose 11 8 5 38 41 36 LA Galaxy 12 11 1 37 31 36 Real Salt Lake 11 9 4 37 35 32 FC Dallas 10 9 6 36 36 31 Portland 10 9 4 34 38 34 Houston 9 13 3 30 35 41 Sporting Kansas City 7 10 7 28 37 43 Colorado 7 12 5 26 41 49 Vancouver 5 12 9 24 26 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, August 8

New York City FC 3, Houston 2

Saturday, August 10

New England 3, Seattle 3, tie

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

FC Dallas 5, Minnesota United 3

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 2

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Portland 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, August 11

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

