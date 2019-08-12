Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|6
|45
|48
|38
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|3
|42
|43
|30
|D.C. United
|10
|7
|9
|39
|34
|32
|New York City FC
|10
|5
|8
|38
|41
|31
|New York
|11
|10
|4
|37
|43
|38
|New England
|9
|9
|7
|34
|37
|44
|Montreal
|10
|13
|3
|33
|36
|47
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|6
|33
|39
|41
|Orlando City
|8
|11
|6
|30
|33
|34
|Chicago
|7
|10
|9
|30
|38
|37
|Columbus
|7
|14
|5
|26
|27
|39
|Cincinnati
|5
|17
|3
|18
|25
|57
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|17
|3
|4
|55
|65
|25
|Seattle
|11
|7
|6
|39
|38
|34
|Minnesota United
|11
|8
|5
|38
|42
|35
|San Jose
|11
|8
|5
|38
|41
|36
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|1
|37
|31
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|9
|4
|37
|35
|32
|FC Dallas
|10
|9
|6
|36
|36
|31
|Portland
|10
|9
|4
|34
|38
|34
|Houston
|9
|13
|3
|30
|35
|41
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|10
|7
|28
|37
|43
|Colorado
|7
|12
|5
|26
|41
|49
|Vancouver
|5
|12
|9
|24
|26
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 3, Houston 2
New England 3, Seattle 3, tie
Cincinnati 2, Columbus 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
FC Dallas 5, Minnesota United 3
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Chicago 3, Montreal 2
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Portland 3, Vancouver 1
Atlanta 2, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Houston 1
D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 1
Los Angeles FC 4, New York 2
Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 11 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
