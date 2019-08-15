Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 13 7 6 45 48 38 Atlanta 13 9 3 42 43 30 D.C. United 10 7 9 39 34 32 New York City FC 10 5 8 38 41 31 New York 11 10 4 37 43 38 New England 9 9 7 34 37 44 Montreal 10 13 3 33 36 47 Orlando City 9 11 6 33 34 34 Toronto FC 9 10 6 33 39 41 Chicago 7 11 9 30 40 40 Columbus 7 14 5 26 27 39 Cincinnati 5 17 3 18 25 57 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 17 3 4 55 65 25 Minnesota United 12 8 5 41 43 35 LA Galaxy 13 11 1 40 33 36 Real Salt Lake 12 9 4 40 38 32 Seattle 11 8 6 39 38 37 San Jose 11 8 5 38 41 36 Portland 11 9 4 37 41 36 FC Dallas 10 10 6 36 36 33 Houston 9 13 3 30 35 41 Sporting Kansas City 7 11 7 28 37 44 Colorado 7 13 5 26 41 50 Vancouver 5 12 9 24 26 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2

Saturday, August 17

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

