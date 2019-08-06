Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Malzahn: Schwartz has hand surgery, may return for Game 1

August 6, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn’t ruling out Anthony Schwartz playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery.

Malzahn says Schwartz had the procedure on Monday. He didn’t have a timetable for his return but says he’s “not going to say yes or no” on whether the sophomore will miss a game.

The Tigers and Oregon open Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

Schwartz, who missed spring practice while running for the track team, was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns and added 357 yards and a pair of scores receiving.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield