Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man accused of threats to shoot people and blow up stadium

August 8, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a former worker at the Atlanta Braves’ stadium threatened to shoot people there and also to “blow up the place.”

Cobb County jail records show 30-year-old Jamar Antonio Golfin is charged with making terroristic threats and acts. He remained jailed Thursday.

An arrest warrant shows Golfin was a temporary worker cleaning a seating area of SunTrust Park, just northwest of Atlanta. The warrant says he’d gotten into an argument with his boss Friday morning and was asked to leave. That’s when he’s accused of vowing to return and “shoot everyone there.”

Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Golfin worked for a third-party vendor and no longer works for them.

Advertisement

Jail records don’t list an attorney who could be reached for comment on Golfin’s behalf.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army