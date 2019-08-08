Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man charged in Wright’s killing gets 16 years on gun charge

August 8, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on a separate gun charge.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Turner during a hearing Thursday in Memphis.

Turner pleaded guilty in June to possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Prosecutors say Turner had two guns in his possession when he was charged in December 2017 with Wright’s killing.

The retired NBA player’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010.

Advertisement

Turner and Wright’s ex-wife were charged with first-degree murder. Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison July 25.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Turner’s trial in the killing is set for Sept. 16. Turner has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot