Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man says he’s sorry for killing former Iowa college golfer

August 14, 2019 6:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The homeless man who pleaded guilty to killing a former Iowa State golfer has told a judge that he’s sorry for his crime.

A handwritten letter from 22-year-old Collin Richards says he wanted to show remorse “for stripping a life from society … worse from a loving family.” The letter was filed Tuesday into court records.

Richards is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 to life in prison. Police say he killed 22-year-old Celia Barquín Arozamena, stabbing her last September while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond. Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.

Barquín Arozamena was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act