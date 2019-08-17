Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Manotas powers Dynamo rally for 2-2 draw with Rapids

August 17, 2019 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored two second-half goals and Houston salvage a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night in Davy Arnaud’s coaching debut for the Dynamo.

Manotas got behind the Colorado defense to finish Adam Lundkvist’s through ball, pulling the Dynamo (9-13-4) within one in the 74th minute. Five minutes later, Manotas punched home a low pass from Tommy McNamara.

Diego Rubio scored twice in the first half for the Rapids (7-13-6). He opened the scoring in the seventh minute, settling Sam Nicholson’s header pass with a strong first touch and slotting it past goalkeeper Joe Willis from a narrow angle. In the 38th minute, Rubio pounced on a lazy back pass and quickly tucked it home to double Colorado’s lead.

Arnaud replaced Wilmer Cabrera after the Dynamo lost their previous four matches.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US