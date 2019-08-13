Mariners 11, Tigers 6

|Seattle
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Goodrum cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Nola rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Dmritte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Rgers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|11
|11
|11
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|5
|Seattle
|001
|206
|002—11
|Detroit
|001
|410
|000—
|6
E_Goodrum (15). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Detroit 10. 2B_M.Smith (18), Lopes (1), Goodrum (25), D.Lugo (1), Mi.Cabrera (17), Dixon (13), Mercer (9). HR_K.Seager 3 (14), T.Murphy 2 (12), J.Hicks (8), J.Rogers (4). SB_M.Smith (32), Demeritte (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|3
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Grotz W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brennan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tuivailala H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Magill H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Swanson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Boyd L,6-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Ni.Ramirez
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
Ni.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Brennan pitched to 0 batter in the 6th
WP_Boyd, Grotz, Ni.Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:42. A_16,195 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.