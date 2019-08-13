Listen Live Sports

Mariners 11, Tigers 6

August 13, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf-rf 5 1 2 1 Goodrum cf 5 2 1 0
J.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 2 0
Do.Sntn dh 3 1 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 1
Vglbach 1b 3 1 0 0 Dixon lf 5 0 1 0
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 5 0 1 0
Au.Nola rf-1b 4 1 1 0 J.Hicks 1b 5 1 2 1
K.Sager 3b 4 3 3 6 Dmritte rf 5 2 2 0
T.Mrphy c 4 2 2 2 J.Rgers c 3 1 1 2
D.Grdon 2b 5 1 1 0 Mercer ss 4 0 2 1
Lopes lf 4 1 1 1
Moore lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 11 11 11 Totals 40 6 13 5
Seattle 001 206 002—11
Detroit 001 410 000— 6

E_Goodrum (15). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Detroit 10. 2B_M.Smith (18), Lopes (1), Goodrum (25), D.Lugo (1), Mi.Cabrera (17), Dixon (13), Mercer (9). HR_K.Seager 3 (14), T.Murphy 2 (12), J.Hicks (8), J.Rogers (4). SB_M.Smith (32), Demeritte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 3 1-3 9 5 5 1 3
Grotz W,1-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Brennan 0 0 0 0 1 0
Tuivailala H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Magill H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
E.Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Boyd L,6-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 2 4
Ni.Ramirez 0 3 2 2 0 0
Hall 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 1 2 2 2 2

Ni.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Brennan pitched to 0 batter in the 6th

WP_Boyd, Grotz, Ni.Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:42. A_16,195 (41,297).

