Mariners 11, Tigers 6

Seattle Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf-rf 5 1 2 1 Goodrum cf 5 2 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 2 0 Do.Sntn dh 3 1 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 1 Vglbach 1b 3 1 0 0 Dixon lf 5 0 1 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 5 0 1 0 Au.Nola rf-1b 4 1 1 0 J.Hicks 1b 5 1 2 1 K.Sager 3b 4 3 3 6 Dmritte rf 5 2 2 0 T.Mrphy c 4 2 2 2 J.Rgers c 3 1 1 2 D.Grdon 2b 5 1 1 0 Mercer ss 4 0 2 1 Lopes lf 4 1 1 1 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 11 11 11 Totals 40 6 13 5

Seattle 001 206 002—11 Detroit 001 410 000— 6

E_Goodrum (15). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Detroit 10. 2B_M.Smith (18), Lopes (1), Goodrum (25), D.Lugo (1), Mi.Cabrera (17), Dixon (13), Mercer (9). HR_K.Seager 3 (14), T.Murphy 2 (12), J.Hicks (8), J.Rogers (4). SB_M.Smith (32), Demeritte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Kikuchi 3 1-3 9 5 5 1 3 Grotz W,1-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 Brennan 0 0 0 0 1 0 Tuivailala H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wisler H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2 Magill H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 E.Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 3 Detroit Boyd L,6-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 2 4 Ni.Ramirez 0 3 2 2 0 0 Hall 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 1 2 2 2 2

Ni.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Brennan pitched to 0 batter in the 6th

Advertisement

WP_Boyd, Grotz, Ni.Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:42. A_16,195 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.