Mariners 11, Tigers 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.260
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Nola rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Seager 3b
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|.237
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|38
|11
|11
|11
|6
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Dixon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Rodriguez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Hicks 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Demeritte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.194
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|5
|3
|12
|Seattle
|001
|206
|002—11
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|410
|000—
|6
|13
|1
E_Goodrum (15). LOB_Seattle 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Smith (18), Lopes (1), Goodrum (25), Lugo (1), Cabrera (17), Dixon (13), Mercer (9). HR_Seager (12), off Boyd; Murphy (11), off Boyd; Seager (13), off Boyd; Murphy (12), off Boyd; Seager (14), off Cisnero; Hicks (8), off Kikuchi; Rogers (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Smith (29), Crawford (37), Seager 6 (34), Murphy 2 (27), Lopes (5), Cabrera (47), Hicks (20), Rogers 2 (7), Mercer (12). SB_Smith (32), Demeritte (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Santana, Vogelbach, Murphy); Detroit 6 (Goodrum, Rodriguez 4, Demeritte). RISP_Seattle 5 for 12; Detroit 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Seager, Nola, Lugo. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Mercer, Hicks).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|3
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|81
|5.56
|Grotz, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|5.40
|Brennan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5.50
|Tuivailala, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.16
|Wisler, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.46
|Magill, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.42
|Swanson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|7.34
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|4
|97
|4.38
|Ramirez
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.15
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|37
|3.38
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.70
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|29
|4.71
Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Brennan pitched to 0 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grotz 2-1, Hall 1-0. WP_Boyd, Grotz, Ramirez. PB_Rogers (4).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:42. A_16,195 (41,297).
