Mariners 11, Tigers 6

August 13, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .232
Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .241
Santana dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .260
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Nola rf-1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .288
Seager 3b 4 3 3 6 1 0 .237
Murphy c 4 2 2 2 1 0 .273
Gordon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .279
Lopes lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Totals 38 11 11 11 6 10
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .249
Lugo 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .237
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .285
Dixon lf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .258
Rodriguez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Hicks 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .206
Demeritte rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .262
Rogers c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .194
Mercer ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Totals 40 6 13 5 3 12
Seattle 001 206 002—11 11 0
Detroit 001 410 000— 6 13 1

E_Goodrum (15). LOB_Seattle 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Smith (18), Lopes (1), Goodrum (25), Lugo (1), Cabrera (17), Dixon (13), Mercer (9). HR_Seager (12), off Boyd; Murphy (11), off Boyd; Seager (13), off Boyd; Murphy (12), off Boyd; Seager (14), off Cisnero; Hicks (8), off Kikuchi; Rogers (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Smith (29), Crawford (37), Seager 6 (34), Murphy 2 (27), Lopes (5), Cabrera (47), Hicks (20), Rogers 2 (7), Mercer (12). SB_Smith (32), Demeritte (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Santana, Vogelbach, Murphy); Detroit 6 (Goodrum, Rodriguez 4, Demeritte). RISP_Seattle 5 for 12; Detroit 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager, Nola, Lugo. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Mercer, Hicks).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 3 1-3 9 5 5 1 3 81 5.56
Grotz, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 30 5.40
Brennan 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5.50
Tuivailala, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.16
Wisler, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.46
Magill, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.42
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 7.34
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 6-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 2 4 97 4.38
Ramirez 0 3 2 2 0 0 15 5.15
Hall 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 37 3.38
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.70
Cisnero 1 1 2 2 2 2 29 4.71

Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Brennan pitched to 0 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grotz 2-1, Hall 1-0. WP_Boyd, Grotz, Ramirez. PB_Rogers (4).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:42. A_16,195 (41,297).

