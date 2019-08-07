Mariners 3, Padres 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .325 Myers lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .280 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Mejia dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .257 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Urias 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .134 a-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .225 1-Moore pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Murphy c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .272 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .221 Nola 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Lopes lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500 Court 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .179 Totals 30 3 7 3 1 11

San Diego 100 001 000—2 8 1 Seattle 010 100 01x—3 7 0

a-singled for Urias in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (16). LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (15), Smith (16). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (21), off Kikuchi; Mejia (5), off Brennan; Seager (11), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (49), Mejia (15), Vogelbach (67), Seager 2 (28). SB_Smith (31). S_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Hosmer, Hedges 2); Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Broxton). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Seager. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Tatis Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Seattle 1 (Nola, Crawford, Court).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 102 4.19 Baez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Munoz, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.53 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 4 1 1 3 8 94 5.34 Brennan, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 5.66 Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.84 Magill, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.67 Bass, S, 2-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.26

WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:05. A_20,142 (47,943).

