Mariners 3, Padres 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.280
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Mejia dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Urias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.134
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|1-Moore pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Nola 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Court 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|11
|San Diego
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
|Seattle
|010
|100
|01x—3
|7
|0
a-singled for Urias in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Tatis Jr. (16). LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (15), Smith (16). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (21), off Kikuchi; Mejia (5), off Brennan; Seager (11), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (49), Mejia (15), Vogelbach (67), Seager 2 (28). SB_Smith (31). S_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Hosmer, Hedges 2); Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Broxton). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Seager. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Tatis Jr..
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Seattle 1 (Nola, Crawford, Court).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|102
|4.19
|Baez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Munoz, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.53
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|94
|5.34
|Brennan, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.66
|Tuivailala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.84
|Magill, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.67
|Bass, S, 2-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.26
WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:05. A_20,142 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.