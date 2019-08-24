Listen Live Sports

Mariners activate Hernandez, set to make 1st start since May

August 24, 2019 5:37 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Felix Hernandez has been activated off the injured list and was set to start for the Seattle Mariners.

Hernandez hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 11 because of a strained right shoulder. He was scheduled to start Saturday night at home against Toronto.

The 33-year-old former ace is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts for Seattle this season.

Hernandez made five starts for three minor league affiliates during his rehabilitation, totaling 13 1/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner is 169-132 in 15 seasons with Seattle.

The Mariners optioned right-hander Zac Grotz to Triple-A Tacoma. The 26-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in five relief appearances since making his major league debut on Aug. 2.

