Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
...

Marlins 5, Twins 4

August 1, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .265
Arraez 2b 6 1 1 0 0 0 .349
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .299
Rosario lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .281
Sano 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .246
J.Castro c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Adrianza 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .275
Stashak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buxton cf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .262
Pineda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Duffey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Cruz ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 43 4 9 4 1 15
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Rivera ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183
c-Prado ph-3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Berti 3b-ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .254
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .243
Walker 1b 5 0 2 2 1 0 .261
S.Castro 2b 6 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Ramirez lf-cf 5 1 2 2 1 0 .272
Puello cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holaday c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .288
Yamamoto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
a-Granderson ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .181
Totals 44 5 11 5 6 9
Minnesota 100 210 000 000—4 9 1
Miami 010 000 003 001—5 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Yamamoto in the 6th. b-struck out for Pineda in the 7th. c-struck out for Rivera in the 7th. d-popped out for Kinley in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Romo in the 9th. f-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Polanco (10). LOB_Minnesota 7, Miami 13. 2B_Kepler (25), Sano (13), Buxton (30), Berti (3), Walker (14). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Kepler (30), off Yamamoto; Ramirez (7), off Stashak. RBIs_Kepler (74), Rosario (71), Buxton 2 (46), Berti (5), Walker 2 (23), Ramirez 2 (33). SB_Buxton (14). SF_Rosario. S_Yamamoto.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Sano 2, Pineda 3); Miami 8 (S.Castro 3, Holaday 2, Yamamoto, Rivera 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 10.

GIDP_Arraez.

DP_Miami 2 (S.Castro, Rojas, Walker), (S.Castro, Berti, Walker).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 6 7 1 1 1 3 80 4.15
Duffey, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 3 28 3.47
Romo, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.40
Dyson 0 2 3 3 2 0 14 3.00
Rogers, BS, 6-22 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 2.15
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.93
Stashak, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.50
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto 6 7 4 4 0 8 101 3.94
Conley 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 7.06
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.91
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.43
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.95
Brigham, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 35 4.60

Dyson pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 3-2. HBP_Yamamoto (Adrianza), Garcia (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:14. A_10,390 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

