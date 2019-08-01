Marlins 5, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Arraez 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|J.Castro c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Adrianza 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Stashak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Pineda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Schoop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Cruz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|43
|4
|9
|4
|1
|15
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Rivera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|c-Prado ph-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Berti 3b-ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|S.Castro 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Ramirez lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holaday c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Yamamoto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Granderson ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Totals
|44
|5
|11
|5
|6
|9
|Minnesota
|100
|210
|000
|000—4
|9
|1
|Miami
|010
|000
|003
|001—5
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Yamamoto in the 6th. b-struck out for Pineda in the 7th. c-struck out for Rivera in the 7th. d-popped out for Kinley in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Romo in the 9th. f-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Polanco (10). LOB_Minnesota 7, Miami 13. 2B_Kepler (25), Sano (13), Buxton (30), Berti (3), Walker (14). 3B_Ramirez (1). HR_Kepler (30), off Yamamoto; Ramirez (7), off Stashak. RBIs_Kepler (74), Rosario (71), Buxton 2 (46), Berti (5), Walker 2 (23), Ramirez 2 (33). SB_Buxton (14). SF_Rosario. S_Yamamoto.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Sano 2, Pineda 3); Miami 8 (S.Castro 3, Holaday 2, Yamamoto, Rivera 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 10.
GIDP_Arraez.
DP_Miami 2 (S.Castro, Rojas, Walker), (S.Castro, Berti, Walker).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|80
|4.15
|Duffey, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|3.47
|Romo, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.40
|Dyson
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|3.00
|Rogers, BS, 6-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|2.15
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.93
|Stashak, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|101
|3.94
|Conley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|7.06
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.91
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.43
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.95
|Brigham, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|4.60
Dyson pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 3-2. HBP_Yamamoto (Adrianza), Garcia (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_4:14. A_10,390 (36,742).
