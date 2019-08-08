Marlins 9, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Culberson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Keuchel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Castro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Anderson rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Hernandez p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Marrero ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|9
|15
|9
|1
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|1
|Miami
|300
|510
|00x—9
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Brigham in the 7th. b-lined out for Walker in the 8th.
E_Duvall (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 7. 2B_Donaldson (27), Castro (16), Cooper (10). 3B_Albies (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (30), off Guerrero; Castro (10), off Keuchel; Anderson (19), off Keuchel; Anderson (20), off Keuchel. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (75), Duvall (9), Berti 2 (9), Castro 3 (49), Anderson 3 (58), Alfaro (36).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte, Culberson, Keuchel 2); Miami 2 (Castro, Brinson). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 8; Miami 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_McCann, Duvall, Hernandez. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_Atlanta 1 (McCann, Keuchel, Freeman); Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti, Castro).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 3-5
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|4
|82
|4.83
|Walker
|3
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|65
|1.42
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.42
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, W, 2-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|98
|4.94
|Brigham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Guerrero
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|39
|5.67
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.56
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0. HBP_Hernandez (Culberson), Blevins (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:04. A_8,948 (36,742).
