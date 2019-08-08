Marlins 9, Braves 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .295 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .307 Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .264 Camargo 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Duvall lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .288 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .229 Culberson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 5 2 4 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .301 Castro 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .251 Anderson rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .252 Cooper 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Prado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alfaro c 4 2 2 1 0 2 .258 Hernandez p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .083 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Marrero ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 9 15 9 1 6

Atlanta 000 000 011—2 5 1 Miami 300 510 00x—9 15 0

a-grounded out for Brigham in the 7th. b-lined out for Walker in the 8th.

E_Duvall (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 7. 2B_Donaldson (27), Castro (16), Cooper (10). 3B_Albies (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (30), off Guerrero; Castro (10), off Keuchel; Anderson (19), off Keuchel; Anderson (20), off Keuchel. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (75), Duvall (9), Berti 2 (9), Castro 3 (49), Anderson 3 (58), Alfaro (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte, Culberson, Keuchel 2); Miami 2 (Castro, Brinson). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 8; Miami 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_McCann, Duvall, Hernandez. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (McCann, Keuchel, Freeman); Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti, Castro).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 3-5 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 4 82 4.83 Walker 3 1-3 5 1 1 0 2 65 1.42 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.42 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, W, 2-4 6 2 0 0 2 7 98 4.94 Brigham 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.40 Guerrero 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 39 5.67 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.56

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0. HBP_Hernandez (Culberson), Blevins (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:04. A_8,948 (36,742).

