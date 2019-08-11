Listen Live Sports

Martínez scores 2 more goals, Atlanta United beats NYCFC 2-1

August 11, 2019 6:14 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored twice to extend his MLS-record goals streak to 10 games and Atlanta United beat New York City FC 2-1 on Sunday.

Martínez has 10 goals in Atlanta’s last seven games and scored 15 times in his last 10.

Defending champion Atlanta (13-9-3) has won four of its last five games.

Julian Gressel, on the right side, played a high cross to the far post that Martínez headed home to make it 1-0 in 42nd minute. Martínez converted from spot in the 63rd to double the advantage.

Héber Araujo dos Santos capped the scoring in the 81st, blasting a first-timer, off a feed by Valentín Castellanos, into the net from the top of the area. New York City (10-5-8) has lost two of its last three games.

