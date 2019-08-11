Listen Live Sports

Match between the Courage and the Thorns draws record crowd

August 11, 2019 6:09 pm
 
A National Women’s Soccer League record 25,218 fans watched the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday.

The game featured numerous stars from the U.S. national team that won the Women’s World Cup this summer in France. Among them was Crystal Dunn, who scored in the fourth minute to put the Courage on top early. The Thorns evened it on a North Carolina own goal in the 56th minute and went ahead on another in the 82nd.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NWSL championship, which the Courage won 3-0

The NWSL is in its seventh season. The previous league record crowd was 23,403, set at a match between the Orlando Pride and Houston Dash in 2016.

The attendance record for a women’s club league match was 34,148, set at the inaugural game of the now-defunct WUSA between the Bay Area CyberRays and Washington Freedom at RFK Stadium.

