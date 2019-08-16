Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Matt Hagan leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd

August 16, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Matt Hagan led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Hagan had a 3.890-second run at 328.46 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“Rolling here and having two great laps off the bat, there’s a lot of confidence right now,” Hagan said. “Dickie (Venables, crew chief) has a lot of confidence in the combo that we’ve got,”

Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, and Jason Line was the fastest in Pro Stock. Torrence had a 3.738 at 328.70, and Line ran a 6.606 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US