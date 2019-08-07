Listen Live Sports

Mavericks sign Isaiah Roby, rookie acquired on draft night

August 7, 2019 9:37 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed Isaiah Roby, the 45th overall pick acquired by the club on draft night.

The Mavericks drafted Deividas Sirvydis at No. 37 overall in the second round and sent his rights to Detroit for the rights to Roby and two future second-round picks. Dallas didn’t have a first-round pick in the June draft.

The 6-foot-8 Roby skipped his senior season at Nebraska to enter the draft. Roby averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds in his final season with the Cornhuskers.

Roby averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds in five games with the Dallas summer league team in Las Vegas.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

