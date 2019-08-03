Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McKinzie gives Baffert 1st win in $1M Whitney at Saratoga

August 3, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — McKinzie won the $1 million Whitney by 1 3/4 lengths at Saratoga on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his first victory in the Grade 1 race.

It was Baffert’s second starter in the race and first since 2004. McKinzie earned an automatic berth to the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita, where the colt is based.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, McKinzie ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.10 on Saturday. The 4-5 favorite paid $3.70 to win.

Yoshida was second. Vino Rosso was another 4 3/4 lengths back in third.

Advertisement

McKinzie has seven wins in 12 career starts and earnings of $2,238,560.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Whitney was run on Marylou Whitney Day, honoring the late breeder, owner and philanthropist nicknamed “Queen of Saratoga.” She died July 19 at age 93.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office