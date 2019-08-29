Listen Live Sports

McMillan’s passing, potent ground game lead Tulane over FIU

August 29, 2019 11:54 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin McMillan passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns and Tulane piled up another 350 yards on the ground in a 42-14 season-opening victory over Florida International on Thursday night.

McMillan, a graduate transfer from LSU, completed 14 of 18 passes and was not intercepted. His passer rating was 207.3.

The Green Wave had even more success on the ground, with Darius Bradwell gaining 90 yards, Corey Dauphine 76 and McMillan 51. Dauphine scored on runs of 14 and 50 yards.

Tulane punted on its opening drive then scored touchdowns on six of its next seven possessions.

James Morgan completed 19 of 34 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception for FIU. The Panthers managed little on the ground, with Anthony Jones gaining 48 of his team’s 59 total rushing yards.

