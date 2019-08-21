Mercury-Aces, Box

PHOENIX (79)

Bonner 8-23 5-5 24, Griner 11-24 2-2 24, January 0-5 2-2 2, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 14, Y.Turner 0-6 0-0 0, B.Turner 3-7 1-1 7, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 6, Little 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-83 10-10 79.

LAS VEGAS (84)

Cambage 9-17 1-2 19, J.Young 2-11 2-2 8, McBride 4-9 2-3 11, Plum 4-11 0-0 10, Wilson 6-19 7-10 19, Colson 1-3 0-0 2, Hamby 3-7 4-5 10, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 3, Swords 0-2 0-0 0, T.Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-84 16-22 84.

Phoenix 18 20 18 17 6—79 Las Vegas 19 19 20 15 11—84

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-30 (Bonner 3-11, Cunningham 2-3, Mitchell 2-8, January 0-3, Y.Turner 0-5), Las Vegas 6-14 (J.Young 2-3, Plum 2-5, McBride 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, T.Young 0-1, Colson 0-1). Fouled Out_B.Turner. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (B.Turner 11), Las Vegas 50 (Cambage 15). Assists_Phoenix 22 (January 6), Las Vegas 24 (J.Young 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Las Vegas 19. A_5,032 (12,000).

