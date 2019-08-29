Listen Live Sports

Mercury-Dream, Box

August 29, 2019 9:14 pm
 
PHOENIX (65)

B.Turner 1-2 1-2 3, Bonner 3-12 3-4 9, Griner 7-12 7-8 21, Mitchell 3-10 3-4 11, Taurasi 0-6 0-0 0, Carson 0-2 2-2 2, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, January 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 0-0 6, Lyttle 1-1 0-0 2, Y.Turner 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-56 18-22 65.

ATLANTA (58)

Breland 0-11 0-0 0, Hayes 4-12 6-7 14, Montgomery 7-12 2-4 20, Sykes 1-8 0-0 2, Williams 1-11 3-4 5, Bentley 1-9 0-0 2, Billings 2-4 0-0 4, Cazorla 0-0 2-2 2, Coffey 3-6 0-0 7, Gulich 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-77 13-17 58.

Phoenix 14 15 19 17—65
Atlanta 6 19 15 18—58

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-23 (Y.Turner 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Cunningham 1-1, January 0-1, Bonner 0-3, Taurasi 0-6), Atlanta 5-20 (Montgomery 4-7, Coffey 1-2, Gulich 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Sykes 0-2, Breland 0-2, Bentley 0-3). Fouled Out_Coffey. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Griner, Bonner 8), Atlanta 45 (Breland 11). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Taurasi 8), Atlanta 11 (Gulich, Sykes, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Atlanta 22. Technicals_Bonner, Griner. A_3,727 (18,118).

