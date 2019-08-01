Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercury-Sun, Box

August 1, 2019 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (62)

Bonner 9-22 1-2 23, Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5, Griner 3-6 0-0 6, January 2-6 0-0 4, Mitchell 5-10 2-3 13, B.Turner 1-1 2-2 4, Little 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Y.Turner 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 7-9 62.

CONNECTICUT (68)

A.Thomas 1-8 1-2 3, J.Jones 6-16 2-2 15, J.Thomas 4-9 2-2 10, Stricklen 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 6-11 2-2 14, Anigwe 0-0 1-2 1, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-5 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-1 1-2 1, Holmes 1-8 2-2 4, Tuck 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 26-71 11-14 68.

Phoenix 20 16 9 17—62
Connecticut 20 12 15 21—68

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-20 (Little 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Cunningham 1-3, Bonner 1-6, Smith 0-1, Y.Turner 0-2, January 0-3), Connecticut 5-17 (Stricklen 4-7, J.Jones 1-3, Tuck 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, Banham 0-2, Holmes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Bonner 10), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Bonner 4), Connecticut 18 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 11, Connecticut 15. Technicals_A.Thomas. A_6,014 (9,323).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office