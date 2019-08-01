Mercury-Sun, Box

PHOENIX (62)

Bonner 9-22 1-2 23, Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5, Griner 3-6 0-0 6, January 2-6 0-0 4, Mitchell 5-10 2-3 13, B.Turner 1-1 2-2 4, Little 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Y.Turner 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 7-9 62.

CONNECTICUT (68)

A.Thomas 1-8 1-2 3, J.Jones 6-16 2-2 15, J.Thomas 4-9 2-2 10, Stricklen 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 6-11 2-2 14, Anigwe 0-0 1-2 1, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-5 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-1 1-2 1, Holmes 1-8 2-2 4, Tuck 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 26-71 11-14 68.

Phoenix 20 16 9 17—62 Connecticut 20 12 15 21—68

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-20 (Little 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Cunningham 1-3, Bonner 1-6, Smith 0-1, Y.Turner 0-2, January 0-3), Connecticut 5-17 (Stricklen 4-7, J.Jones 1-3, Tuck 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, Banham 0-2, Holmes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Bonner 10), Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Bonner 4), Connecticut 18 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 11, Connecticut 15. Technicals_A.Thomas. A_6,014 (9,323).

