Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Messi strains calf, will miss Barcelona’s US trip

August 5, 2019 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s exhibition games in the United States against Napoli after leaving his first preseason training session with the club because of a strained right calf.

The Spanish champion says Messi withdrew from Monday’s training session because of “discomfort in his right leg.” The club did not say when it expects him to be fit again.

Barcelona plays on Thursday at Miami Gardens, Florida, and on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Messi had been on vacation since Argentina finished third in the Copa America last month.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s Spanish league opener is at Athletic Bilbao on Aug. 17.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax