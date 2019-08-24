Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Messi to miss Barcelona’s game at Real Betis

August 24, 2019 4:41 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has been left out of Barcelona’s squad to face Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Messi returned to training this week after recovering from a right calf injury picked up in preseason, but the Argentina star was not included in the list of players available for the team’s home opener at Camp Nou Stadium.

He missed the team’s 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the league opener last weekend.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is also without forwards Luiz Suárez and Ousmane Dembele because of injuries.

