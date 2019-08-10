Mets 4, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Eaton rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .282 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Soto lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .289 Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .065 a-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .368 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 8 3 2 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b-3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .335 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .258 Davis lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .308 Altherr cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075 Ramos c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .180 b-Guillorme ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Syndergaard p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .118 Panik 2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 29 4 5 4 2 9

Washington 200 000 010—3 8 1 New York 000 200 02x—4 5 0

a-singled for Corbin in the 7th. b-homered for Lagares in the 8th. c-struck out for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Turner (9). LOB_Washington 5, New York 4. HR_Soto (23), off Syndergaard; Soto (24), off Lugo; Davis (14), off Corbin; Ramos (13), off Corbin; Guillorme (1), off Rodney. RBIs_Soto 3 (77), Davis 2 (38), Ramos (59), Guillorme (1). SB_Turner (25), Eaton (12). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Cabrera, Robles); New York 1 (Ramos). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Adams, Rosario. GIDP_Turner, Adams.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso), (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 3 2 2 1 8 94 3.41 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.91 Rodney, L, 0-5, BS, 3-5 0 2 2 1 0 0 15 6.30 Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.89 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 7 7 2 2 2 5 97 3.89 Lugo, W, 5-2 2 1 1 1 0 3 32 2.65

Rodney pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:34. A_43,875 (41,922).

