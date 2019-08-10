Mets 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.289
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b-3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.258
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Altherr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|b-Guillorme ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Syndergaard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Panik 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|2
|9
|Washington
|200
|000
|010—3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|200
|02x—4
|5
|0
a-singled for Corbin in the 7th. b-homered for Lagares in the 8th. c-struck out for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Turner (9). LOB_Washington 5, New York 4. HR_Soto (23), off Syndergaard; Soto (24), off Lugo; Davis (14), off Corbin; Ramos (13), off Corbin; Guillorme (1), off Rodney. RBIs_Soto 3 (77), Davis 2 (38), Ramos (59), Guillorme (1). SB_Turner (25), Eaton (12). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Cabrera, Robles); New York 1 (Ramos). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Adams, Rosario. GIDP_Turner, Adams.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Alonso), (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|94
|3.41
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Rodney, L, 0-5, BS, 3-5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.30
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.89
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|97
|3.89
|Lugo, W, 5-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|2.65
Rodney pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:34. A_43,875 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.