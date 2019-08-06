Mets 5, Marlins 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Granderson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Berti lf-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|I.Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Noesi p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|0
|9
|0
|1
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|1-Altherr pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.264
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|0
|New York
|103
|010
|00x—5
|8
|1
a-singled for Noesi in the 6th. b-lined out for Conley in the 7th.
1-ran for Davis in the 7th.
E_Guillorme (1). LOB_Miami 8, New York 5. 2B_Berti 2 (7), Davis (15), Frazier (11), Guillorme (1). HR_Ramos (12), off Noesi; Alonso (36), off Noesi. RBIs_Alonso (81), Ramos 3 (58), Frazier (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Anderson 3, Cooper, Ramirez); New York 5 (Alonso 2, Guillorme 2, Hechavarria). RISP_Miami 0 for 13; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_I.Diaz, Anderson, Berti, Ramos. GIDP_Rojas, Brinson, Alfaro 2, Davis.
DP_Miami 1 (Berti, I.Diaz, Cooper); New York 4 (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso), (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso), (Guillorme, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Noesi, L, 0-1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|88
|9.00
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.60
|Quijada
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.10
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.34
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-6
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|101
|4.20
|Gsellman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.35
HBP_Gsellman (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:38. A_27,479 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.