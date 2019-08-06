Mets 5, Marlins 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Granderson lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .183 Berti lf-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 I.Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Cooper 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Brinson cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .195 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Noesi p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 a-Prado ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 0 9 0 1 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .340 Davis lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .305 1-Altherr pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .260 Ramos c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .264 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Hechavarria ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 8 5 3 8

Miami 000 000 000—0 9 0 New York 103 010 00x—5 8 1

a-singled for Noesi in the 6th. b-lined out for Conley in the 7th.

1-ran for Davis in the 7th.

E_Guillorme (1). LOB_Miami 8, New York 5. 2B_Berti 2 (7), Davis (15), Frazier (11), Guillorme (1). HR_Ramos (12), off Noesi; Alonso (36), off Noesi. RBIs_Alonso (81), Ramos 3 (58), Frazier (46).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Anderson 3, Cooper, Ramirez); New York 5 (Alonso 2, Guillorme 2, Hechavarria). RISP_Miami 0 for 13; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_I.Diaz, Anderson, Berti, Ramos. GIDP_Rojas, Brinson, Alfaro 2, Davis.

DP_Miami 1 (Berti, I.Diaz, Cooper); New York 4 (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso), (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso), (Guillorme, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Hechavarria, Guillorme, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Noesi, L, 0-1 5 5 5 5 3 3 88 9.00 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.60 Quijada 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 3.10 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.34 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 9-6 8 8 0 0 1 5 101 4.20 Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.35

HBP_Gsellman (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38. A_27,479 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.