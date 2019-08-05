Mets 5, Marlins 4

Miami New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 McNeil lf 0 1 0 0 I.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 2 3 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 2 3 Grndrsn lf 4 0 2 2 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 1 H.Rmrez rf 3 0 1 1 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Prado 1b 3 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 4 0 0 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Hchvrri 3b 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 1 0 0 0 Altherr cf-lf 2 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 1 2 1 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 2 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 1 0 0 0 Lockett p 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis lf 2 1 2 1 Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 8 5

Miami 000 130 000—4 New York 200 000 30x—5

DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 6. 2B_Bri.Anderson 2 (27), Granderson (17), Holaday (3), J..Davis (14). HR_Holaday (3), Conforto (23), P.Alonso (35), J..Davis (12). SB_A.Rosario (14). CS_I.Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Alcantara 5 3 2 2 3 4 Brigham L,1-1 BS,1 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 J.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 New York Lockett 4 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 Gsellman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Familia W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 S.Lugo S,2-6 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Alcantara (P.Alonso). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_29,645 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.