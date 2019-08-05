Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 5, Marlins 4

August 5, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 McNeil lf 0 1 0 0
I.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0
Bri.And 3b 4 2 3 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 2 3
Grndrsn lf 4 0 2 2 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 1
H.Rmrez rf 3 0 1 1 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Prado 1b 3 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 4 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Hchvrri 3b 4 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 1 0 0 0 Altherr cf-lf 2 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 1 2 1 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 2 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0
Lockett p 1 0 0 0
J..Dvis lf 2 1 2 1
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 8 5
Miami 000 130 000—4
New York 200 000 30x—5

DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 6. 2B_Bri.Anderson 2 (27), Granderson (17), Holaday (3), J..Davis (14). HR_Holaday (3), Conforto (23), P.Alonso (35), J..Davis (12). SB_A.Rosario (14). CS_I.Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara 5 3 2 2 3 4
Brigham L,1-1 BS,1 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1
J.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Lockett 4 2-3 8 4 4 2 4
Gsellman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Familia W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
S.Lugo S,2-6 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Alcantara (P.Alonso). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_29,645 (41,922).

