Mets 5, Marlins 4

|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|H.Rmrez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrri 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lockett p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J..Dvis lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Miami
|000
|130
|000—4
|New York
|200
|000
|30x—5
DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 6. 2B_Bri.Anderson 2 (27), Granderson (17), Holaday (3), J..Davis (14). HR_Holaday (3), Conforto (23), P.Alonso (35), J..Davis (12). SB_A.Rosario (14). CS_I.Diaz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Brigham L,1-1 BS,1
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|J.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|Lockett
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia W,3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S.Lugo S,2-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Alcantara (P.Alonso). WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:09. A_29,645 (41,922).
