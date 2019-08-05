Mets 5, Marlins 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|I.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.183
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Prado 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Cooper 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.337
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Hechavarria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Altherr cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Lockett p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Davis lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Miami
|000
|130
|000—4
|9
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|30x—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 6th.
LOB_Miami 5, New York 6. 2B_Anderson 2 (27), Granderson (17), Holaday (3), Davis (14). HR_Holaday (3), off Lockett; Davis (12), off Brigham; Conforto (23), off Brigham; Alonso (35), off Brigham. RBIs_Granderson 2 (30), Ramirez (34), Holaday (8), Conforto 3 (61), Alonso (80), Davis (35). SB_Rosario (14). CS_I.Diaz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (I.Diaz, Anderson, Granderson, Ramirez); New York 3 (Conforto, Hechavarria, Frazier). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_I.Diaz. GIDP_Brinson, Prado, Ramos.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, I.Diaz, Prado); New York 2 (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso), (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|102
|4.50
|Brigham, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|45
|5.71
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.83
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lockett
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|77
|7.79
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.43
|Familia, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.87
|Lugo, S, 2-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-2. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso). WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:09. A_29,645 (41,922).
