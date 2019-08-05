Listen Live Sports

Mets 5, Marlins 4

August 5, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .291
I.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Anderson 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .250
Granderson lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .183
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .269
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Prado 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Holaday c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .139
Cooper 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Totals 33 4 9 4 3 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .337
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Conforto rf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .258
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .259
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Hechavarria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Altherr cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Lockett p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Davis lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .300
Totals 31 5 8 5 3 8
Miami 000 130 000—4 9 0
New York 200 000 30x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 6th.

LOB_Miami 5, New York 6. 2B_Anderson 2 (27), Granderson (17), Holaday (3), Davis (14). HR_Holaday (3), off Lockett; Davis (12), off Brigham; Conforto (23), off Brigham; Alonso (35), off Brigham. RBIs_Granderson 2 (30), Ramirez (34), Holaday (8), Conforto 3 (61), Alonso (80), Davis (35). SB_Rosario (14). CS_I.Diaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (I.Diaz, Anderson, Granderson, Ramirez); New York 3 (Conforto, Hechavarria, Frazier). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_I.Diaz. GIDP_Brinson, Prado, Ramos.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, I.Diaz, Prado); New York 2 (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso), (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 5 3 2 2 3 4 102 4.50
Brigham, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 45 5.71
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.83
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lockett 4 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 77 7.79
Gsellman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.43
Familia, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.87
Lugo, S, 2-6 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-2. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_29,645 (41,922).

