Mets 7, Nationals 6

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.291
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.315
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Strasburg p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|5
|3
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.336
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Conforto cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Davis lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lagares ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|7
|Washington
|000
|300
|201—6
|13
|0
|New York
|000
|300
|004—7
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Wilson in the 7th. b-struck out for Strasburg in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Avilan in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Soto (18), Rosario (22), Davis (16). 3B_Rendon (3). HR_Soto (22), off Stroman; Rendon (25), off Wilson; Alonso (38), off Strasburg; Davis (13), off Strasburg; Frazier (15), off Doolittle. RBIs_Rendon 3 (90), Soto 2 (74), Conforto (65), Alonso 2 (85), Davis (36), Frazier 3 (49). SB_Turner (24), Eaton (11), Soto (10), Conforto (6). CS_Robles (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Rendon, Soto, Adams, Suzuki, Strasburg 2); New York 3 (Alonso, Ramos 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 13; New York 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Rosario, Conforto. GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Panik, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|97
|3.72
|Hudson, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.94
|Doolittle, L, 6-4, BS, 5-30
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|3.51
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|9
|4
|4
|3
|9
|108
|3.20
|Wilson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.86
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.41
|Avilan, W, 3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.12
Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-1, Avilan 2-1. WP_Wilson, Avilan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:20. A_39,602 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.