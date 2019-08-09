Listen Live Sports

Mets 7, Nationals 6

August 9, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .291
Eaton rf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .284
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .315
Soto lf 5 1 3 2 0 2 .286
Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .244
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Strasburg p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 6 13 5 3 14
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .336
Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .282
Conforto cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .263
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .260
Davis lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .308
Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Frazier 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .241
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lagares ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .182
Totals 37 7 11 7 2 7
Washington 000 300 201—6 13 0
New York 000 300 004—7 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Wilson in the 7th. b-struck out for Strasburg in the 8th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Avilan in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Soto (18), Rosario (22), Davis (16). 3B_Rendon (3). HR_Soto (22), off Stroman; Rendon (25), off Wilson; Alonso (38), off Strasburg; Davis (13), off Strasburg; Frazier (15), off Doolittle. RBIs_Rendon 3 (90), Soto 2 (74), Conforto (65), Alonso 2 (85), Davis (36), Frazier 3 (49). SB_Turner (24), Eaton (11), Soto (10), Conforto (6). CS_Robles (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Rendon, Soto, Adams, Suzuki, Strasburg 2); New York 3 (Alonso, Ramos 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 13; New York 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Rosario, Conforto. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Panik, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 7 4 3 3 2 6 97 3.72
Hudson, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.94
Doolittle, L, 6-4, BS, 5-30 2-3 6 4 4 0 0 26 3.51
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 9 4 4 3 9 108 3.20
Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 2.86
Gsellman 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.41
Avilan, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.12

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-1, Avilan 2-1. WP_Wilson, Avilan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:20. A_39,602 (41,922).

