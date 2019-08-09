Mets 7, Nationals 6

|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Cnforto cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Soto lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J..Dvis lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strsbrg p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|5
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Washington
|000
|300
|201—6
|New York
|000
|300
|004—7
DP_New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_J.Soto (18), A.Rosario (22), J..Davis (16). 3B_Rendon (3). HR_Rendon (25), J.Soto (22), P.Alonso (38), J..Davis (13), T.Frazier (15). SB_T.Turner (24), Eaton (11), J.Soto (10), Conforto (6). CS_V.Robles (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Dan.Hudson H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle L,6-4 BS,5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|New York
|Stroman
|6
|9
|4
|4
|3
|9
|J.Wilson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Avilan W,3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_J.Wilson, Avilan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:20. A_39,602 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.