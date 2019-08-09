Mets 7, Nationals 6

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 3 2 2 0 McNeil rf 4 1 0 0 Eaton rf 5 1 3 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 3 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 3 Cnforto cf 5 0 2 1 J.Soto lf 5 1 3 2 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 2 M.Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 J..Dvis lf 4 2 2 1 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 3 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Strsbrg p 3 0 0 0 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Lagares ph 1 1 0 0 Totals 38 6 13 5 Totals 37 7 11 7

Washington 000 300 201—6 New York 000 300 004—7

DP_New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_J.Soto (18), A.Rosario (22), J..Davis (16). 3B_Rendon (3). HR_Rendon (25), J.Soto (22), P.Alonso (38), J..Davis (13), T.Frazier (15). SB_T.Turner (24), Eaton (11), J.Soto (10), Conforto (6). CS_V.Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Strasburg 7 4 3 3 2 6 Dan.Hudson H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1 Doolittle L,6-4 BS,5 2-3 6 4 4 0 0 New York Stroman 6 9 4 4 3 9 J.Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 2 Gsellman 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Avilan W,3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_J.Wilson, Avilan.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:20. A_39,602 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.