Mets 7, Nationals 6

August 9, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 2 2 0 McNeil rf 4 1 0 0
Eaton rf 5 1 3 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 3 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 3 Cnforto cf 5 0 2 1
J.Soto lf 5 1 3 2 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 2
M.Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 J..Dvis lf 4 2 2 1
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 3
V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Strsbrg p 3 0 0 0 Stroman p 2 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0
Lagares ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 38 6 13 5 Totals 37 7 11 7
Washington 000 300 201—6
New York 000 300 004—7

DP_New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_J.Soto (18), A.Rosario (22), J..Davis (16). 3B_Rendon (3). HR_Rendon (25), J.Soto (22), P.Alonso (38), J..Davis (13), T.Frazier (15). SB_T.Turner (24), Eaton (11), J.Soto (10), Conforto (6). CS_V.Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg 7 4 3 3 2 6
Dan.Hudson H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doolittle L,6-4 BS,5 2-3 6 4 4 0 0
New York
Stroman 6 9 4 4 3 9
J.Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 2
Gsellman 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Avilan W,3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_J.Wilson, Avilan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:20. A_39,602 (41,922).

