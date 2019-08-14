Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets’ McNeil goes down with hamstring in loss to Braves

August 14, 2019 12:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A tough night for the New York Mets got even worse when All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil trudged off the field in the ninth inning with a hamstring injury.

McNeil was hurt while trying to beat out a grounder in a 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

McNeil said he felt “a little snag” in his left hamstring as he approached first base. He slammed down his helmet after crossing the bag in obvious frustration and, after a brief delay, walked gingerly back to the Mets’ dugout accompanied by a trainer.

“It didn’t feel great, but I don’t think it’s terrible,” McNeil said. “We’ll see what it feels like in the morning.”

Advertisement

An MRI was scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta to determine the extent of the injury.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

McNeil said he hopes it’s not serious enough to send him to the injured list.

“I didn’t feel it pop,” he said. “Just a little snag. Nothing crazy.”

One of the NL’s top hitters with a .332 average, McNeil made the All-Star Game for the first time. He has 15 homers and 55 RBIs out of the leadoff spot, helping spark the Mets on a run of 15 wins in 18 games.

“The team is playing well,” he said. “I just want to contribute. Hopefully this is something real short and I can get right back on the field.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act