Mets sign RHP Brach, send LHP Hart to minors

August 8, 2019 5:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Brad Brach and optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Triple-A Syracuse.

Also Thursday, New York transferred outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the 60-day injured list with a neck injury.

The 33-year-old Brach, a 2016 All-Star with Baltimore, has a career 3.32 ERA with 33 saves over nine major league seasons with the Padres, Orioles, Braves and Cubs. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound native of Freehold, New Jersey, has pitched in 311 games since 2015, ninth most in the majors. He had 45 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings, going 4-3 in 42 games with the Cubs this season before being released this week.

Brach was drafted in 2008 by the Padres out of Monmouth. In his All-Star season, he was 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA. He had a 1.52 ERA in 27 games for Atlanta last year after he was acquired ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

