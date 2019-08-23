Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|10
|9
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.237
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.277
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Miller 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|b-Franco ph-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.269
|Haseley rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Suárez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|19
|19
|18
|3
|8
|
|Berti ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|.277
|Walker 3b-1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Anderson rf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez lf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Díaz 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.159
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Brinson cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kinley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Castro ph-3b
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.264
|Philadelphia
|421
|200
|002_11
|11
|1
|Miami
|007
|053
|04x_19
|19
|1
a-flied out for Noesí in the 3rd. b-singled for Miller in the 4th. c-reached on error for Kinley in the 5th. d-lined out for Brigham in the 7th.
E_Franco (7), Anderson (7). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 5. 2B_Realmuto 2 (31), Dickerson (3), Segura (30), Walker (15), Ramirez (16), Alfaro (11). 3B_Kingery (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Velasquez; Castro (13), off Suárez; Castro (13), off Hughes; Berti (5), off Hughes. RBIs_Realmuto (67), Kingery 3 (40), Dickerson 2 (14), Velasquez (3), Franco (48), Haseley (14), Hernández (54), Hoskins (71), Anderson (66), Cooper (43), Ramirez 2 (40), Díaz 3 (6), Castro 5 (65), Walker 2 (26), Granderson (33), Brinson 2 (10), Berti (13). SB_Berti (6). S_Velasquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Haseley, Segura, Hoskins, Pivetta, Realmuto); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 15; Miami 9 for 16.
Runners moved up_Haseley, Walker, Díaz. GIDP_Franco, Dickerson, Brinson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Díaz, Berti, Walker; Díaz, Berti, Walker).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|2
|58
|4.93
|Nicasio
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.93
|Pivetta, L, 4-6
|2
|1-3
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|58
|5.38
|Suárez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|36
|4.28
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|30
|10.38
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Noesí
|3
|
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|81
|11.29
|Chen
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|7.24
|Kinley, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.17
|Brigham, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.84
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.50
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|34
|5.55
|García
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.61
Nicasio pitched to 1 batters in the 3rd
Inherited runners-scored_Pivetta 1-0, Suárez 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0, Kinley 2-0, García 3-0. IBB_off Chen (Kingery). HBP_Noesí (Hoskins), Velasquez 2 (Brinson,Anderson). WP_Hughes, Noesí, Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_4:10. A_9,065 (36,742).
