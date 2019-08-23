Listen Live Sports

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 11 11 10 9
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 1 0 .283
Hoskins 1b 3 2 0 1 2 3 .237
Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 2 1 .277
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .250
Segura ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .287
Miller 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .208
b-Franco ph-3b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .233
Kingery cf 3 1 1 3 2 2 .269
Haseley rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .248
Velasquez p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .261
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Suárez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 19 19 18 3 8
Berti ss 6 2 3 1 0 3 .277
Walker 3b-1b 6 2 3 2 0 0 .269
Anderson rf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .261
Granderson lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .188
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramirez lf-rf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .274
Díaz 2b 4 2 1 3 1 1 .159
Alfaro c 5 2 3 0 0 1 .260
Brinson cf 4 3 2 2 0 1 .191
Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kinley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Castro ph-3b 3 3 2 5 0 0 .264
Philadelphia 421 200 002_11 11 1
Miami 007 053 04x_19 19 1

a-flied out for Noesí in the 3rd. b-singled for Miller in the 4th. c-reached on error for Kinley in the 5th. d-lined out for Brigham in the 7th.

E_Franco (7), Anderson (7). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 5. 2B_Realmuto 2 (31), Dickerson (3), Segura (30), Walker (15), Ramirez (16), Alfaro (11). 3B_Kingery (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Velasquez; Castro (13), off Suárez; Castro (13), off Hughes; Berti (5), off Hughes. RBIs_Realmuto (67), Kingery 3 (40), Dickerson 2 (14), Velasquez (3), Franco (48), Haseley (14), Hernández (54), Hoskins (71), Anderson (66), Cooper (43), Ramirez 2 (40), Díaz 3 (6), Castro 5 (65), Walker 2 (26), Granderson (33), Brinson 2 (10), Berti (13). SB_Berti (6). S_Velasquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Haseley, Segura, Hoskins, Pivetta, Realmuto); Miami 2 (Cooper 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 15; Miami 9 for 16.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Walker, Díaz. GIDP_Franco, Dickerson, Brinson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Díaz, Berti, Walker; Díaz, Berti, Walker).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 2 1-3 5 7 7 1 2 58 4.93
Nicasio 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.93
Pivetta, L, 4-6 2 1-3 4 5 1 2 4 58 5.38
Suárez 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 2 36 4.28
Hughes 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 30 10.38
Rodríguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Noesí 3 6 7 7 3 2 81 11.29
Chen 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 26 7.24
Kinley, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.17
Brigham, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 5.84
Brice 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.50
Quijada 2-3 1 2 2 4 1 34 5.55
García 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.61

Nicasio pitched to 1 batters in the 3rd

Inherited runners-scored_Pivetta 1-0, Suárez 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0, Kinley 2-0, García 3-0. IBB_off Chen (Kingery). HBP_Noesí (Hoskins), Velasquez 2 (Brinson,Anderson). WP_Hughes, Noesí, Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_4:10. A_9,065 (36,742).

