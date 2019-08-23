Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|
|Totals
|43
|19
|19
|18
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
|Walker 3b-1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Anderson rf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ph-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Suárez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kinley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castro ph-3b
|3
|3
|2
|5
|
|Philadelphia
|421
|200
|002
|—
|11
|Miami
|007
|053
|04x
|—
|19
E_Franco (7), Anderson (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 5. 2B_Realmuto 2 (31), Dickerson (3), Segura (30), Walker (15), Ramirez (16), Alfaro (11). 3B_Kingery (3). HR_Díaz (2), Castro 2 (13), Berti (5). SB_Berti (6). S_Velasquez (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Nicasio
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta L,4-6
|2
|1-3
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Suárez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noesí
|3
|
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Chen
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kinley W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brigham H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|García
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nicasio pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Noesí (Hoskins), Velasquez 2 (Brinson,Anderson). WP_Hughes, Noesí, Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_4:10. A_9,065 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.