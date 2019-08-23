Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 11 11 11 Totals 43 19 19 18 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Berti ss 6 2 3 1 Hoskins 1b 3 2 0 1 Walker 3b-1b 6 2 3 2 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 Anderson rf 0 1 0 1 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 Granderson lf 3 0 1 1 Segura ss 5 2 3 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 Miller 3b 1 1 0 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Franco ph-3b 2 2 1 1 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Kingery cf 3 1 1 3 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Haseley rf 5 0 2 1 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Velasquez p 1 0 0 1 García p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Ramirez lf-rf 5 3 3 2 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 4 2 1 3 Suárez p 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 2 3 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 3 2 2 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 1 0 0 0 Castro ph-3b 3 3 2 5

Philadelphia 421 200 002 — 11 Miami 007 053 04x — 19

E_Franco (7), Anderson (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Miami 5. 2B_Realmuto 2 (31), Dickerson (3), Segura (30), Walker (15), Ramirez (16), Alfaro (11). 3B_Kingery (3). HR_Díaz (2), Castro 2 (13), Berti (5). SB_Berti (6). S_Velasquez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez 2 1-3 5 7 7 1 2 Nicasio 0 1 0 0 0 0 Pivetta L,4-6 2 1-3 4 5 1 2 4 Suárez 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 2 Hughes 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 Rodríguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Noesí 3 6 7 7 3 2 Chen 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Kinley W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Brigham H,1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Brice 1 0 0 0 1 1 Quijada 2-3 1 2 2 4 1 García 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Nicasio pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Noesí (Hoskins), Velasquez 2 (Brinson,Anderson). WP_Hughes, Noesí, Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_4:10. A_9,065 (36,742).

