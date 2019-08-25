Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

August 25, 2019 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 1 8
Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .236
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Segura ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Kingery cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Haseley rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233
b-Rodríguez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .082
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 1 10
Berti ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278
Castro 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .264
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Holaday c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067
a-Granderson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .190
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Walker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 002 000_2 4 0
Miami 000 003 00x_3 6 0

a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 8th. c-flied out for Nola in the 8th. d-singled for García in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 2. 2B_Holaday (5), Castro (21). HR_Hoskins (25), off Hernandez. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (73), Berti (15), Castro 2 (67). CS_Castro (2), Kingery (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; Miami 1 (Ramirez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; Miami 2 for 4.

GIDP_Dean.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 12-4 7 5 3 3 1 7 97 3.53
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 9.64
Álvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.96
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, W, 3-5 6 3 2 2 0 5 82 4.97
Brigham, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.61
García, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.54
Stanek, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 8.59

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:38. A_9,286 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow