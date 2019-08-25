Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Haseley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|b-Rodríguez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.082
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Holaday c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|a-Granderson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Walker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000_2
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|003
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 8th. c-flied out for Nola in the 8th. d-singled for García in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 2. 2B_Holaday (5), Castro (21). HR_Hoskins (25), off Hernandez. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (73), Berti (15), Castro 2 (67). CS_Castro (2), Kingery (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; Miami 1 (Ramirez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; Miami 2 for 4.
GIDP_Dean.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 12-4
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|97
|3.53
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9.64
|Álvarez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.96
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, W, 3-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|82
|4.97
|Brigham, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.61
|García, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.54
|Stanek, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|8.59
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:38. A_9,286 (36,742).
