Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 1 8 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .236 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Segura ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Kingery cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Haseley rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233 b-Rodríguez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .082 c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 6 3 1 10 Berti ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278 Castro 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .264 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Holaday c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 a-Granderson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .190 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Walker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 000 002 000_2 4 0 Miami 000 003 00x_3 6 0

a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 8th. c-flied out for Nola in the 8th. d-singled for García in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 2. 2B_Holaday (5), Castro (21). HR_Hoskins (25), off Hernandez. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (73), Berti (15), Castro 2 (67). CS_Castro (2), Kingery (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; Miami 1 (Ramirez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; Miami 2 for 4.

GIDP_Dean.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 12-4 7 5 3 3 1 7 97 3.53 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 9.64 Álvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.96

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, W, 3-5 6 3 2 2 0 5 82 4.97 Brigham, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.61 García, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.54 Stanek, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 8.59

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:38. A_9,286 (36,742).

