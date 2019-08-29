Miami 4, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 3 6 3 4 9 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 a-Ervin ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Votto 1b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .259 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Aquino rf 5 1 3 3 0 2 .330 Galvis 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .232 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Dietrich ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .202

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 9 4 2 14 Berti ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .272 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Castro 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Alfaro c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .273 Ramirez rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .268 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .165 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Dean lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .210 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dugger p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Granderson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .186

Cincinnati 200 000 010 000_3 6 0 Miami 100 011 000 001_4 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th. b-walked for Farmer in the 10th. c-flied out for Brigham in the 10th. d-popped out for Stephenson in the 12th.

Advertisement

E_Brinson (4). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. HR_Aquino (14), off Dugger; Berti (6), off Wood; Dean (3), off Wood; Castro (14), off Wood; Ramirez (8), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Aquino 3 (32), Berti (16), Dean (12), Castro (68), Ramirez (41). CS_Díaz (2), Lorenzen (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Suárez); Miami 2 (Díaz, Brinson). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Votto, Ramirez. GIDP_Votto, Castro, Ramirez.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto; Galvis, Votto); Miami 1 (Díaz, Berti, Cooper).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 6 6 3 3 2 8 103 5.80 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.55 Lorenzen 2 2 0 0 0 3 26 2.96 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.72 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.00 R.Iglesias, L, 2-10 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.31

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger 7 3 2 0 1 7 106 4.50 García, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 2.66 Stanek, BS, 1-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 20 7.27 Brigham 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.53 Kinley, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 31 4.24

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:35. A_6,466 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.