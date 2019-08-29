Miami 4, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Ervin ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.330
|Galvis 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Farmer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Dietrich ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|2
|14
|
|Berti ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Castro 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Ramirez rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.165
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Dean lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dugger p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Granderson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|000_3
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|011
|000
|001_4
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th. b-walked for Farmer in the 10th. c-flied out for Brigham in the 10th. d-popped out for Stephenson in the 12th.
E_Brinson (4). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. HR_Aquino (14), off Dugger; Berti (6), off Wood; Dean (3), off Wood; Castro (14), off Wood; Ramirez (8), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Aquino 3 (32), Berti (16), Dean (12), Castro (68), Ramirez (41). CS_Díaz (2), Lorenzen (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Suárez); Miami 2 (Díaz, Brinson). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Votto, Ramirez. GIDP_Votto, Castro, Ramirez.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto; Galvis, Votto); Miami 1 (Díaz, Berti, Cooper).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|103
|5.80
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.55
|Lorenzen
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|2.96
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.72
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.00
|R.Iglesias, L, 2-10
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.31
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger
|7
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|106
|4.50
|García, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.66
|Stanek, BS, 1-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|7.27
|Brigham
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.53
|Kinley, W, 3-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|4.24
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP_Dugger.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:35. A_6,466 (36,742).
